Automation Test Analyst/Tester (HP UFT / HP ALM / ETL / BI) TB – Gauteng Pretoria

Main function:
- The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end testing of the company project.
- The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and automation as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution.
- This testing includes functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.
Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Test approach, test plans and test scripts.
- Read development code.
- Operate in a DevSecOps environment.
- Test execution results.
- Defects management reports and test closure reports.
- Test deliverable sign-off certificates.
- Knowledge transfer document per project.
- Test completion sign off.
Job functions:
- Creating test scripts, working from business and technical requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.
- Validating that technical requirements and business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.
- Executing test scripts and analyzing test results.
- Develop a test automation framework.
- Operating in DevSecOps environment.
- Develop and configure test automation networks.
- Develop and execute test automation through UFT – HP ALM plugin.
- Estimate tests accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.
- Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.
- Analyze and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements.
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes.
- Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- ISTQB/equivalent (must have).
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in test execution and automation test analysis.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of HP UFT and HP ALM required.
- Experience in Integration Automation Testing.
- Experience in ETL/BI Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
- Experience in automating API Services.
Advantageous:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
- Knowledge of VB Scripting.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- ISTQB
- HP (UFT & ALM)