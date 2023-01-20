Automation Test Analyst/Tester (HP UFT / HP ALM / ETL / BI) TB – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 20, 2023

Main function:

  • The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end testing of the company project.

  • The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and automation as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution.

  • This testing includes functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.

Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Test approach, test plans and test scripts.

  • Read development code.

  • Operate in a DevSecOps environment.

  • Test execution results.

  • Defects management reports and test closure reports.

  • Test deliverable sign-off certificates.

  • Knowledge transfer document per project.

  • Test completion sign off.

Job functions:

  • Creating test scripts, working from business and technical requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.

  • Validating that technical requirements and business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

  • Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

  • Executing test scripts and analyzing test results.

  • Develop a test automation framework.

  • Operating in DevSecOps environment.

  • Develop and configure test automation networks.

  • Develop and execute test automation through UFT – HP ALM plugin.

  • Estimate tests accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.

  • Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.

  • Analyze and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements.

  • Define regression packs based on critical business processes.

  • Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts.

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • ISTQB/equivalent (must have).

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in test execution and automation test analysis.

  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

  • Extensive knowledge of HP UFT and HP ALM required.

  • Experience in Integration Automation Testing.

  • Experience in ETL/BI Testing.

  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

  • Experience in automating API Services.

Advantageous:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

  • Knowledge of VB Scripting.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • ISTQB
  • HP (UFT & ALM)

