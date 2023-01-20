Business Analyst

Scope of Services Definition

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Key responsibilities:

Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives, from initiation to implementation, on projects of low/medium risk with a cycle of up to 12 months.

Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definition and identification of business requirements/needs.

Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify, and assesses possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.

Elaborate the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.

Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.

Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other stakeholders.

Develop manuals, plans and present training courses in support of implementation.

Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies and identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes and apply these in the course of own work

Personal Attributes

Analytical Thinking:

Conceptual Thinking:

The ability to link events and to keep all facts in mind.

Examines the bigger picture to understand how the various parts fit together (integrative thinking).

Externally focused and able to translate this into appropriate and tangible internal action.

The ability to generate comprehensive solutions.

Interested in theories and enjoys discussing abstract concepts.

Information Gathering:

Information Gathering: Seeks all relevant information for decision-making.

Consults widely with others when analysing issues.

Seeks information from diverse sources.

Asks probing questions to establish all the necessary facts.

Written Communication:

Written Communication: The ability to express ideas clearly in writing, in good grammatical form so that it is easily understood.

Displays the ability to be accurate, brief, and clear whilst using the written word.

Written communications are readily understood by the intended recipients.

Has a command of language: sentence construction, grammar, spelling etc.

Desired Skills:

business analysis environment

business and organisational knowledge and skill

Quality assurance knowledge and skill

Continuous improvement knowledge and skill

Elicitation techniques knowledge and skill.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Key performance measures:

– Provides and Delivers Professional Business Analysis Work

o Provides and delivers professional Business Analysis work for assigned department or project

o Optimisation of business processes Implementing the business process management roadmap, defined per portfolio

– Applies and contributes to the application and development of methodology and practices (Business Analysis Competency Centre)

o Shows willingness to participate in, and contribute to, activities that enhance the BACC, such as participating in definition of methods and standards and suggesting more effective ways of working as a team

– Engages and influences stakeholders

o Establishes and maintains effective, long-term, relationships with stakeholders, gaining their trust and respect. The ability to persuade, convince, impress, and influence others.

– Encourages and Supports Skills Development

o Contributes to intellectual capital through ability to manage knowledge and increase its value as a business asset

Important relationships

– Relationships with project team members, business unit heads, and Change Management Specialists, Learning and Development, HR and business unit staff to ensure integration and well executed implementation of change initiative.

External Relationship:

– Relationships with vendors allocated to / providing services to change initiative

Education and experience:

– An Honour’s degree in Information Technology (IT).

– A relevant Business Analysis certificate; and

– Five to eight years’ experience within a business analysis environment.

Additional requirements include:

– Industry, business and organisational knowledge and skill.

– Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill.

– Quality assurance knowledge and skill.

– Continuous improvement knowledge and skill.

– Business transformation and optimisation knowledge and skill.

– Elicitation techniques knowledge and skill.

– Business analysis practices, methodology and tools knowledge and skill.

– Realisation and testing practices knowledge and skill; and

– IT domain management knowledge and skill.

