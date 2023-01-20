Business Analyst

Role Expectation/ Deliverables

A Procurement and Supply Chain Business Analyst is required to assist with the implementation and roll out of an integrated P2P solution based on Coupa and SAP S/4 Hana. A template solution has been built and deployed to Kenya as POC as well as South Africa. The solution will be rolled out to the rest of entities in Africa. The Business Analyst will function within a team of other Business Analysts, taking responsibility for specific processes and or countries to support the delivery of the solution in that country. This will include the entire delivery life-cycle from requirements, through build, test, training, data migration, cutover and post go live support.

The expected deliverables include the following:

Requirements gathering and blueprinting.

Map Business Processes to Coupa and/or SAP.

Conduct Blueprint / Design workshops for one or more processes.

Configure scenarios in relevant SAP modules.

Write Business Requirements documents.

Supporting data migration and cutover activities.

Acting as Procurement SME by providing source-to-pay expertise to the business to ensure that the implemented processes are fit for purpose.

Identifies and solves problems using analysis, experience, and judgment.

Performs analysis and effective diagnosis of clients’ issues.

Selects the most relevant tools/techniques to meet specific client requirements.

Develops solutions to problems through application of personal experience and methods and tools; validates solutions to subject matter experts.

Provide training to business super users

Support post go live embedment in the business, through problem resolution and ongoing guidance.

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

SAP Materials Management (strong focus on procurement)

Supply chain meta and master data (Vendor master records (procurement and accounting views) / Supplier risk management / Catalogues / Sourcing contracts / Material group codes (MGC’s))

Process support exposure (Supplier screening – Events / RFx process – Onboarding – Contracting – Procurement – Payments)

Coupa experience / exposure will favorably contribute to candidate selection.

Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience in complex supply chain, procurement, Coupa and SAP delivery, with experience of at least 2 project life cycles and implementation

A good understanding of the Business Analysis and Project Lifecycle

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SAP MM Procurement focus

Supply Chain Contracting Procurement payments

Coupa an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position