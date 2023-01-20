Business Analyst (CI) – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 20, 2023

Exciting opportunity available at one of our top clients in the financial industry: To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution

  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, mockups etc).

  • IT related degree of equivalent
  • Diploma in Business analysis
  • A min of 6 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
  • Experience in the investment environment preferred.
  • Must have Agile working
  • Process and documentation tools (JIRA/Lucid etc).
  • API Knowledge

  • Effective written and verbal skills
  • Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.
  • Have the ability to document processes.
  • Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions
  • Assist technical designers to understand the business
  • Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities
  • Process and training documentation for the trainers
  • Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • agile
  • testing
  • JIRA
  • API
  • investment environment

