Business Analyst (CI)

Exciting opportunity available at one of our top clients in the financial industry: To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, mockups etc).
- IT related degree of equivalent
- Diploma in Business analysis
- A min of 6 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
- Experience in the investment environment preferred.
- Must have Agile working
- Process and documentation tools (JIRA/Lucid etc).
- API Knowledge
- Effective written and verbal skills
- Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.
- Have the ability to document processes.
- Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions
- Assist technical designers to understand the business
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities
- Process and training documentation for the trainers
- Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- agile
- testing
- JIRA
- API
- investment environment