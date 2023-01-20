Business Analyst (CI)

Exciting opportunity available at one of our top clients in the financial industry: To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, mockups etc).

IT related degree of equivalent

Diploma in Business analysis

A min of 6 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

Experience in the investment environment preferred.

Must have Agile working

Process and documentation tools (JIRA/Lucid etc).

API Knowledge

Effective written and verbal skills

Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.

Have the ability to document processes.

Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions

Assist technical designers to understand the business

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities

Process and training documentation for the trainers

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors

Desired Skills:

business analyst

agile

testing

JIRA

API

investment environment

