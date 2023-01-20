Business Analyst (Credit) at Salt

My client is an innovative bank that is disrupting the traditional ways of banking! They have experienced a steady 17% growth year on year. The great news is that YOU could be a part of that growth as they are looking for a Business Analyst for their Credit team.

The products that you will be working on will be loans, credit cards and credit facilities (which is rapidly expanding, as I mentioned – GROWTH!). So, they are looking for someone, not only with the experience listed below, but someone who isn’t afraid to take initiative, work autonomously, keen to put in the elbow grease to deliver and a good vibe!

What experience are they looking for?

4-7 years experience within a Credit/Financial services environment.

Business and data analysis

Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments

Functional and business process design

Evidence-based best practice solutions

Stakeholder collaboration

Interface between business and Technology

Agile development lifecycle principles and experience

What else?

They are currently operating on a hybrid working model (3 days in office and 2 days WFH) and must be based in CT or open to relocating to CT.

Benefits included: medical aid, pension, and a performance bonus

This role is strictly open to South African citizens only.

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position