Cyber Security Specialist

Core of the role:

To oversee and co-ordinate the build, maintenance, monitoring and delivery of cyber security services and solutionsto outsourced customers, to ensure contractual obligations and SLAs are consistently met, and that customers areprotected

against cybercrime.

Deliverables / Primary Functions

Represent company Secure Cyber Security services to the company account team and outsourced customers.

Present customer with monthly reports, assuring customers of how SLAs were met, and to providecustomer with an overview of the security landscape.

Communicate with account team and customers on the risks and mitigating controls related to thebusiness and operational systems environment

Establish an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that is managed and improved on acontinuous basis

Communicate with executive management on the risks and mitigating controls related to the business andoperational systems environment

Ensure appropriate technical user access and authentication controls are in place

Ensure appropriate non-technical controls, documented security policies, standards and procedures arecreated, reviewed, updated and maintained periodically by appropriate individuals

Ensure that all business unit security coordinators understand and execute their security responsibilitiesin accordance with related policies, standards, and procedures

Organise and conduct periodic Information Security Function / Team meetings

Research information security advisories, publications, vendor correspondence on application patches,updates and version releases and media for recent exposures and their fixes in operating systems,databases, applications and networks

Develop and implement an Information Security Strategy and a Technology Security Architecture withassistance from the Information Security Function / Team members

Develop and implement the review and Compliance Program with assistance from the InformationSecurity Function / Team members

Develop and implement the review and Risk Program with assistance from the Information SecurityFunction / Team members

Address all day-to-day Operational Information Security Requirements as stipulated in the relevantService Level Agreement (SLA) with clients

Functional Skills

Cyber Security Governance and Frameworks

Cyber Security Tools and Solutions

Managed Services on Cloud and Iaas

Budget Management

Risk Management

Project Management

Qualification:

NQF 6: 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma

OR NQF 4 (Grade 12)

Experience:

5 Years’ experience with degree or diploma

7 years’ experience with a Grade 12

6 to 8 years’ experience in cyber security solutions.

Certifications / Professional Registration:

CISM

CISSP

Desired Skills:

Cyber security

Information security

About The Employer:

This is a hybrid working model role.

