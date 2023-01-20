Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 20, 2023

Data Analyst – Job Specification

Business Analysis Skills

  • Knowledge of Agile methodology:
  • Creation and management of the project JIRA Board
  • Managing all Agile ceremonies (Backlog grooming, daily stand-up and Sprint Retro)
  • Writing user-stories
  • Business Processes:
  • Understanding of BPMN (Business Process Management Notation)
  • Knowledge of Business Process Architecture
  • Process hierarchies
  • Mapping processes at different levels (level 2 to level 4)
  • Knowledge of Business Mapping tools (knowledge of i-Server would be an advantage)
  • Compile Manco and Executive decks/reports to product owners

Compliance Project Knowledge:

  • Regulatory Reporting
  • Understanding of RDARR (BCBS239) and Basel IV Compliance
  • Knowledge of project assurance and project audit
  • Understanding of controls (process, system and operations)
  • Data Remediation and associated activities:
  • Data quality dashboards (purpose and interpretation)
  • Data Remediation planning and tracking
  • Stakeholder engagement and knowledge of attestation process

Technical Skills

  • Data extraction use multiple languages (Sql) and hybrid systems/platforms SaS and hadoop
  • Data Management – mapping CDEs (Critical Data Elements) from source to target, including:
  • Knowledge of data dictionaries
  • Taxonomies
  • CDEs
  • Data Transformation
  • Advanced data analysis using excel (Pivot tables) and the ability to join multiple files
  • Ability to map/document technical lineage to ensure effective communication

Soft Skills:

  • Ability to lead the team
  • Good Communication Skills
  • Stakeholder Management across multiple ARO countries and Business units
  • Ability to guide the team, clarify requirements and review solution design

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Regulatory Reporting
  • Treasury
  • Basel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

