Data Engineer

Jan 20, 2023

Ready to join a cross-functional and diverse team of analysts, engineers, developers and data scientists that supports all aspects an international business by implementing data driven solutions?
Using a tech stack based on, but not limited to, Google Cloud Platform. Its a combination of SQL and NoSQL based datastores (BigQuery, FireStore, Redis, ElasticSearch) for both batch and real-time streaming data pipelines.
If this sounds like a team you’d like to join, we want to hear from you!
Do you have real-time streaming experience – BONUS… we already like you!
Key Responsibilities

  • Be involved in the full data lifecycle, from ideation to ETL architecture through to implementation and validation of high quality, best in class data processing.
  • Play a key role in converting raw data into business-critical reports, metrics and insights across all areas of the business.
  • Transform imperfect data sources into reliable sources of truth.
  • Create elegant solutions

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

  • A diploma / degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or similar experience
  • Proven relevant Data Engineering experience, with deep understanding of designing and building highly scalable, automated ETL processes for data warehousing
  • Expert in SQL, and experience working with relational databases, complex query authoring, as well as working familiarity with a variety of datastores
  • Experience with Google Cloud Platform highly preferred
  • Experience with orchestration of batch data processes using Airflow or similar
  • Experience with Google Cloud Dataflow or Apache Beam
  • Familiarity with real-time streaming pipelines
  • Software development experience, preferably in one or more of the following languages: Python, JavaScript

Please send your updated cv and skills matric to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Realtime streaming
  • ETL
  • SQL
  • Data Engineer
  • Google CLoud

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • bonus and more

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *