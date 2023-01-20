Ready to join a cross-functional and diverse team of analysts, engineers, developers and data scientists that supports all aspects an international business by implementing data driven solutions?
Using a tech stack based on, but not limited to, Google Cloud Platform. Its a combination of SQL and NoSQL based datastores (BigQuery, FireStore, Redis, ElasticSearch) for both batch and real-time streaming data pipelines.
If this sounds like a team you’d like to join, we want to hear from you!
Do you have real-time streaming experience – BONUS… we already like you!
Key Responsibilities
- Be involved in the full data lifecycle, from ideation to ETL architecture through to implementation and validation of high quality, best in class data processing.
- Play a key role in converting raw data into business-critical reports, metrics and insights across all areas of the business.
- Transform imperfect data sources into reliable sources of truth.
- Create elegant solutions
Skills, Knowledge and Experience
- A diploma / degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or similar experience
- Proven relevant Data Engineering experience, with deep understanding of designing and building highly scalable, automated ETL processes for data warehousing
- Expert in SQL, and experience working with relational databases, complex query authoring, as well as working familiarity with a variety of datastores
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform highly preferred
- Experience with orchestration of batch data processes using Airflow or similar
- Experience with Google Cloud Dataflow or Apache Beam
- Familiarity with real-time streaming pipelines
- Software development experience, preferably in one or more of the following languages: Python, JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- Realtime streaming
- ETL
- SQL
- Data Engineer
- Google CLoud
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- bonus and more