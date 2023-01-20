Data Engineer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Ready to join a cross-functional and diverse team of analysts, engineers, developers and data scientists that supports all aspects an international business by implementing data driven solutions?

Using a tech stack based on, but not limited to, Google Cloud Platform. Its a combination of SQL and NoSQL based datastores (BigQuery, FireStore, Redis, ElasticSearch) for both batch and real-time streaming data pipelines.

If this sounds like a team you’d like to join, we want to hear from you!

Do you have real-time streaming experience – BONUS… we already like you!

Key Responsibilities

Be involved in the full data lifecycle, from ideation to ETL architecture through to implementation and validation of high quality, best in class data processing.

Play a key role in converting raw data into business-critical reports, metrics and insights across all areas of the business.

Transform imperfect data sources into reliable sources of truth.

Create elegant solutions

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

A diploma / degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or similar experience

Proven relevant Data Engineering experience, with deep understanding of designing and building highly scalable, automated ETL processes for data warehousing

Expert in SQL, and experience working with relational databases, complex query authoring, as well as working familiarity with a variety of datastores

Experience with Google Cloud Platform highly preferred

Experience with orchestration of batch data processes using Airflow or similar

Experience with Google Cloud Dataflow or Apache Beam

Familiarity with real-time streaming pipelines

Software development experience, preferably in one or more of the following languages: Python, JavaScript

