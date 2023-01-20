Developer – C# at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a premier provider of wealth management services, dedicated to empowering their customers to build an investment portfolio that aligns with their financial aspirations. Utilising cutting-edge technology, they offer direct investment opportunities through their user-friendly online platform. Their team of experts is committed to delivering valuable, tailored advice, backed by rigorous research, to meet the unique needs, circumstances and preferences of each customer. Additionally, our client is a leader in fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, ensuring that their workforce reflects the communities they serve.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborating with external software development partners to develop components of the CRM platform and client-facing portals.

Developing components for the Android and Apple client apps.

Contributing to the evolution of the software stack by making suggestions for improvements and adhering to future architecture.

Working closely with BAs and Testers, as well as maintaining a positive working relationship with external software development partners.

Adhering to current coding practices and proposing improvements.

Adopting a customer service-oriented approach when interacting with users of the CRM platform, including advisers and internal business.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary bachelor’s qualification i.e. BSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in C# development.

Proficient in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android and Apple development.

Strong understanding of the software development process.

Prior experience in related roles within the financial services industry.

Familiarity with PHP programming language.

Experience working in Agile / Scrum environments.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Detail-oriented approach to work.

Exceptional communication skills.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Agile

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position