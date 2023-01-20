DevOps IT-SCM – 1279

Jan 20, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • DevOps IT-SCM

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • IT-SCM (Service Continuity Management)
  • BMC (Business Continuity Management)
  • ITIL Processes
  • ISO 22301

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Fluent in English – including Business reading and writing
  • German Speaking – advantage (not a pre-requisite)
  • Information Technology Qualification
  • Agile Project Management Understanding
  • IT Infrastructure technologies: Data Centres, Networks, Servers, Storage, Platform, Middleware
  • Cloud Technologies: AWS, Azure
  • ITSM (IT Service Management)
  • IT Operations Frameworks
  • ITIL (IT Infrastructure Library)
  • IT Infrastructure Operations
  • IT Process Steering
  • IT Process Governance
  • Project Management
  • DevOps
  • Agile
  • ServiceNow experience

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • ITIL
  • DevOps

