Digital Project Manager (web) at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fully remote, work from home position for South African Citizens!!

Do you have the desire to produce award-winning websites? And can you steer designers and developers to create fantastic user experiences?

We’re looking for an experienced digital project manager (mid to senior level) to manage the delivery of website projects and support retainers for our clients. We’re looking for someone with in-depth knowledge of web technologies, an eye for design and an interest in UX.

Previous experience in either UX design or web development would be a distinct advantage.

We work with corporate clients across a range of sectors. Our projects range from small b2b lead generation sites to complex multi-site e-commerce builds. Our developers work mainly in

Craft CMS, but we also have some WordPress websites.

You’ll be working directly with our web developers and designers to steer the direction of projects.

You’ll be a savvy, well-rounded project manager. Calm under pressure, adaptable, robust. A problem solver, an excellent communicator, and a lateral thinker.

You’ll be confident working with clients and building lasting partnerships with them. You’ll be well versed in working with internal teams – becoming a key team member and growing within the business long term.

Requirements and responsibilities

2 to 3 years minimum experience within a similar role, ideally in a similar agency

Commercial awareness of project delivery, profit, loss, and margin retention

The ability to proactively anticipate and mitigate risk in the project lifecycle

An understanding of resource management

Experience in collaborating and facilitating across multiple teams whilst being able to manage priorities and expectations effectively

Have an eagerness to learn new and develop existing skills as well as continuously develop a strong understanding of new technologies, innovation and successful ways of working and process management

Experience leading and delivering digital projects of all sizes

Specific experience managing web build and CMS projects

Knowledge and understanding of core web technologies and digital marketing trends

Client-facing and comfortable with communicating with development teams

Enthusiasm, positive energy, and ability to maintain a sense of humour under pressure

An eye for design and an interest in UX

Regularly engage with clients to identify and discuss new projects or business opportunities.

Using your industry knowledge and experience to define cost estimates for new projects and support existing retainer agreements with clients

This is an excellent opportunity for someone to join a forward-thinking digital agency.

Desired Skills:

CMS

UX

b2b

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

