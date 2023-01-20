End User Support Technician at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Applications are invited for the position of End User Support Technician (Grade 10) based at ATNS Head Office and FAOR (OR Tambo). The successful applicant will be reporting to the IT Systems and Services Manager.

OVERVIEW

ATNS is seeking a candidate to provide an end user support function to ensure that IT service delivery to ATNS users meets customer service expectations.

MAJOR ACTIVITIES

ƒ˜ Monitors IT calls logged and resolve within agreed SLA. ƒ˜ Maintain all client software and ensure data integrity. ƒ˜ Prioritize and resolve all IT calls effectively and timeously. ƒ˜ Perform client installation, maintenance, and support of workstations, printers, and mobile devices. ƒ˜ Provides on the job training for end users as required. ƒ˜ Perform client installation for various business applications, peripherals, and devices. ƒ˜ Creation of user profiles on workstations. ƒ˜ Logging, monitoring, and resolving of calls on the IT Call logging system. ƒ˜ Submit reports to End User Support supervisor/manager. ƒ˜ Escalate calls to Senior Systems Support that cannot be resolved within the SLA. ƒ˜ Provide continuous serviceability and availability of all ATNS CNS ATM systems to the Service levels agreed to with ATM system users. ƒ˜ Repairing/upgrading PC and laptop hardware and software ƒ˜ Liaise with Service providers for warranty repairs ƒ˜ Continuously engage with end users to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. ƒ˜ Maintaining inventory of equipment and supplies (cables, adapters, etc. ) ƒ˜ Researching, learning, and evaluating new software. ƒ˜ Documenting systems installation and configuration. ƒ˜ Ensure anti-virus is installed and functioning on all end-user computers and devices. ƒ˜ Conduct route cause analysis on major incidents. ƒ˜ Routinely verify end-user systems are correctly registered on Intune and SCCM. ƒ˜ Ensures adherence to policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines. ƒ˜ Implementing of security controls to ensure End User Support activities are not comprised. ƒ˜ Recommend controls to improve ICT systems and end-user support. ƒ˜ Participate in configuration and change control process with regards to ICT Support Services activities. ƒ˜ Participate in the IT DRP exercises that are conducted with business on all ICT systems. ƒ˜ Participate in daily stand-ups to address critical support requirements.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS ƒ˜ A , N , or MCSE ƒ˜ ITIL â€“ added advantage ƒ˜ Diploma or degree in Information Technology, Information Systems â€“ added advantage

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

ƒ˜ 3 yearsâ€™ experience in the operation, maintenance and support of ICT hardware and software systems that include WAN, LAN, Servers, desktops, mobile devices, software systems, and cloud services.

ESSENTIAL PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

ƒ˜ Teamwork/Collaboration and Initiative ƒ˜ Customer service Orientation ƒ˜ Communication Skills (Verbal & Written) ƒ˜ Information monitoring ƒ˜ Planning and Organizing ƒ˜ Technical Acumen

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

ƒ˜ Analysis / Problem Assessment ƒ˜ Customer Service Orientation ƒ˜ Judgement / Problem Solving ƒ˜ Information Monitoring ƒ˜ Initiative ƒ˜ Confidence ƒ˜ Ability to impart knowledge and concepts ƒ˜ Planning and Organising ƒ˜ Quality Orientation ƒ˜ Teamwork / Collaboration ƒ˜ Verbal / Written Communication ƒ˜ Motivationally fit ƒ˜ An active and enquiring mind. ƒ˜ Ability to handle conflict and relate to management ƒ˜ Ability to handle stress ƒ˜ Facilitation skills ƒ˜ Planning and Organising ƒ˜ Quality Oriented.

Interested applicants are requested to register their CVâ€™s and apply at https://atns. ci. hr/ by no later than 03 February 2023.

If you have not been contacted within 3 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

ATNS is an equal opportunity employer that strives to achieve a diverse workforce broadly representative of our people. This position will be filled in line with the objectives of ATNSâ€™ Employment Equity Plan and therefore candidates from designated groups as per the Employment Equity Act of 1998, are encouraged to apply.

