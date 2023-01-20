Front End Developer (React) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

If you live to code, then a global Dev House in the sphere of Online Gaming, wants your passion for all things tech to join their team as their next Front End Developer. Your core role will be to write exceptional and robust code, ensuring efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web apps. You will require a Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or similar discipline, at least 5+ years’ experience developing code & your tech skillset should include Git, Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer, Microservices, React and Redux, HTML5, CSS, Node.js, etc. You must also provide a portfolio of work done, including timelines, requirements & how the solutions were met.

DUTIES:

Analyse, design, and implement new features.

Architect efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications.

Write elegant and robust code.

Write Unit, Integration, and Acceptance tests for all components.

Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver compelling user-facing products.

Work in cross-functional teams.

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Mentor Junior and Mid-level Developers.

Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met.

Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages.

Preferred Tech –

Git

Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer

UX Design Experience

Microservices Architecture

Unit and Integration testing

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Continuous Integration (CI)

Desired –

React AND Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)

HTML, CSS

Sass, JSS, Styled Components or other CSS preprocessor

Node.js

RESTful API’s

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for learning.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

