Front-end web developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fully remote, work from home anywhere in South Africa position!!
Front-end web developer vacancy
We are looking for a talented web developer that likes to keep up-to-date with the latest technologies and takes pride in their code and the user experience. You’ll primarily be building sites with Craft CMS, a CMS that our developers and clients love equally.
What we’re looking for:
- A creative problem solver with a future-friendly approach to mobile-first responsive coding
- A solid understanding of fundamental web standards: HTML, CSS, JS & SVG
- Someone passionate about front-end, with a focus on performance, semantics, accessibility, and web standards
- A user-focussed mindset
- Excellent communication skills within the team and with clients
- Excellent organisation and time management skills
- An awareness and interest in industry trends and attention-grabbing front-end techniques
Required skills:
- Web standards: HTML, CSS (specifically SCSS and Tailwind), SVG, and vanilla JavaScript
- Knowledge of content modelling and how it translates to CMS implementations.
- Git version control
- Comfortable with the command line, and basics of Linux administration
Bonus skills you might have:
- Experience with Craft CMS or Twig templating
- Multi-lingual websites
- Shopify websites and Craft Commerce
- Accessibility expertise
- PHP experience and basic OOP
- API integrations and writing CMS plugins
- JavaScript patterns
- Knowledge of build systems (We use Webpack via Laravel Mix at the moment, with some older projects using Gulp)
- Linux sysadmin experience (LEMP stack)
- Nginx familiarity
- Relevant experience in a similar fast-paced agency environment
What you’ll be doing:
- Working directly with our project managers and designers to build award-winning websites for a variety of well-known brands
- Translating high fidelity designs into fully responsive websites with a focus on excellent user experience
- Flexible and client-friendly Craft CMS implementations using content modelling best practices
- Owning projects from start to finish
- Collaborating with other developers on larger projects
- Helping to move our development baseline forward by incorporating emerging technologies
This is an excellent opportunity for someone to join a forward-thinking digital agency.
Desired Skills:
- CMS
- HTML
- Lemp stack
- Webpack
- Laravel Mix
- Linux
- Nginx
- Gulp
- Twig
- Tailwind
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric