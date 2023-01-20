Front-end web developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fully remote, work from home anywhere in South Africa position!!

Front-end web developer vacancy

We are looking for a talented web developer that likes to keep up-to-date with the latest technologies and takes pride in their code and the user experience. You’ll primarily be building sites with Craft CMS, a CMS that our developers and clients love equally.

What we’re looking for:

A creative problem solver with a future-friendly approach to mobile-first responsive coding

A solid understanding of fundamental web standards: HTML, CSS, JS & SVG

Someone passionate about front-end, with a focus on performance, semantics, accessibility, and web standards

A user-focussed mindset

Excellent communication skills within the team and with clients

Excellent organisation and time management skills

An awareness and interest in industry trends and attention-grabbing front-end techniques

Required skills:

Web standards: HTML, CSS (specifically SCSS and Tailwind), SVG, and vanilla JavaScript

Knowledge of content modelling and how it translates to CMS implementations.

Git version control

Comfortable with the command line, and basics of Linux administration

Bonus skills you might have:

Experience with Craft CMS or Twig templating

Multi-lingual websites

Shopify websites and Craft Commerce

Accessibility expertise

PHP experience and basic OOP

API integrations and writing CMS plugins

JavaScript patterns

Knowledge of build systems (We use Webpack via Laravel Mix at the moment, with some older projects using Gulp)

Linux sysadmin experience (LEMP stack)

Nginx familiarity

Relevant experience in a similar fast-paced agency environment

What you’ll be doing:

Working directly with our project managers and designers to build award-winning websites for a variety of well-known brands

Translating high fidelity designs into fully responsive websites with a focus on excellent user experience

Flexible and client-friendly Craft CMS implementations using content modelling best practices

Owning projects from start to finish

Collaborating with other developers on larger projects

Helping to move our development baseline forward by incorporating emerging technologies

This is an excellent opportunity for someone to join a forward-thinking digital agency.

Desired Skills:

CMS

HTML

Lemp stack

Webpack

Laravel Mix

Linux

Nginx

Gulp

Twig

Tailwind

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position