Front-end web developer at Cloudcenta

Jan 20, 2023

This is a fully remote, work from home anywhere in South Africa position!!

Front-end web developer vacancy

We are looking for a talented web developer that likes to keep up-to-date with the latest technologies and takes pride in their code and the user experience. You’ll primarily be building sites with Craft CMS, a CMS that our developers and clients love equally.

What we’re looking for:

  • A creative problem solver with a future-friendly approach to mobile-first responsive coding
  • A solid understanding of fundamental web standards: HTML, CSS, JS & SVG
  • Someone passionate about front-end, with a focus on performance, semantics, accessibility, and web standards
  • A user-focussed mindset
  • Excellent communication skills within the team and with clients
  • Excellent organisation and time management skills
  • An awareness and interest in industry trends and attention-grabbing front-end techniques

Required skills:

  • Web standards: HTML, CSS (specifically SCSS and Tailwind), SVG, and vanilla JavaScript
  • Knowledge of content modelling and how it translates to CMS implementations.
  • Git version control
  • Comfortable with the command line, and basics of Linux administration

Bonus skills you might have:

  • Experience with Craft CMS or Twig templating
  • Multi-lingual websites
  • Shopify websites and Craft Commerce
  • Accessibility expertise
  • PHP experience and basic OOP
  • API integrations and writing CMS plugins
  • JavaScript patterns
  • Knowledge of build systems (We use Webpack via Laravel Mix at the moment, with some older projects using Gulp)
  • Linux sysadmin experience (LEMP stack)
  • Nginx familiarity
  • Relevant experience in a similar fast-paced agency environment

What you’ll be doing:

  • Working directly with our project managers and designers to build award-winning websites for a variety of well-known brands
  • Translating high fidelity designs into fully responsive websites with a focus on excellent user experience
  • Flexible and client-friendly Craft CMS implementations using content modelling best practices
  • Owning projects from start to finish
  • Collaborating with other developers on larger projects
  • Helping to move our development baseline forward by incorporating emerging technologies

This is an excellent opportunity for someone to join a forward-thinking digital agency.

Desired Skills:

  • CMS
  • HTML
  • Lemp stack
  • Webpack
  • Laravel Mix
  • Linux
  • Nginx
  • Gulp
  • Twig
  • Tailwind

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

