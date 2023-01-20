Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer (Payments /e-Commerce experience) – Pretoria based (hybrid) @ R550k to R700k CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: think pure cutting-edge online fun; our client is a global gaming shop! Their banking and payments arm are looking for a handful of technically strong C# Full Stack Developer’s, with a passion for their craft.

Ideally, they are looking for someone with key experience in banking and mobile money so familiarity with this space is sure to land you an interview! You will produce quality code across all projects while working in a fast paced + challenging environment, allowing you to learn as well as share/teach and engage!

This is what you need to land an interview:

8+ years’ solid experience in C# .Net stack

RESTful API Development using .NET Core & .NET Framework

MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)

Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, Vue or React)

Elastic Stack

Azure DevOps (Pipelines, Artifacts)

Microservices

This is a Hybird role with lots of soft perks that make the trip to the office worthwhile

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R550k to R700k CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net stack

MS SQL

NoSQL

MongoDB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

