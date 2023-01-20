Intern Technician at Thenga Holdings – Free State Bethlehem

Jan 20, 2023

Internship Program

Job Description

An amazing opportunity has become available for an internship program for Jnr Electrical and Mechanical Technicians.

Requirements

  • Recognition of prior learning will be considered
  • Basic understanding/or studying towards Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
  • Hard working, willing to learn and develop
  • Ability to work under pressure

Should you meet the requirements for this internship, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days from closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Salary: Monthly Stipend

Closing date:25 January 2023
Start date: 01 February 2023

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical
  • Mechanical

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *