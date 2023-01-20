Intern Technician at Thenga Holdings – Free State Bethlehem

Internship Program

Job Description

An amazing opportunity has become available for an internship program for Jnr Electrical and Mechanical Technicians.

Requirements

Recognition of prior learning will be considered

Basic understanding/or studying towards Electrical or Mechanical Engineering

Hard working, willing to learn and develop

Ability to work under pressure

Should you meet the requirements for this internship, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days from closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Salary: Monthly Stipend

Closing date:25 January 2023

Start date: 01 February 2023

Desired Skills:

Electrical

Mechanical

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position