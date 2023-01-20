Intern Technician at Thenga Holdings

Internship Program
Job Description
An amazing opportunity has become available for an internship program for Jnr Electrical and Mechanical Technicians.
Requirements
- Recognition of prior learning will be considered
- Basic understanding/or studying towards Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
- Hard working, willing to learn and develop
- Ability to work under pressure
Should you meet the requirements for this internship, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days from closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Salary: Monthly Stipend
Closing date:25 January 2023
Start date: 01 February 2023
Desired Skills:
- Electrical
- Mechanical
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric