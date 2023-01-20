IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technology Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

The Technology Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key of technology project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall programme

This is a senior role and requires the ability to build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, whilst managing through complexity and time pressures across both business and technology domains.

Take ownership of project delivery and ongoing coordination with the Technology Teams (IT and Data), Project Teams, Business SMEs, and 3rd Party Vendor Managers

Coordination of senior stakeholders, SMEs, and various teams across multiple locations

Maintain an end-to-end project plan that delivers the agreed scope of the project to time, budget and quality criteria

Identification and documentation of all risks, issues, dependencies, whilst being accountable for managing through to resolution / mitigation

Effective resource and team management, ensuring all team members are appropriately assigned to relevant activities, and managed to achieve set outcomes

Takes responsibility for understanding requirements seeking to fully address delivery needs, identifying, evaluating, and recommending options

Experience

Relevant formal qualification in Project Management. E.g., PMI, PMBOK or Prince 2 (advantageous)

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or equivalent (advantageous)

Extensive experience in IT/ Technology project management within Financial / Investment Services

10+ years’ experience in leading business critical projects, involving large scale migrations and integrations (required)

Experience in enterprise technology and platform implementations (advantageous)

Demonstrated experience of simultaneous coordination of various multiple-geographic teams spanning IT/ Technology, Testing, Business and Data domains (required)

Experience in investment / wealth management businesses and products (advantageous)

Managing 3rd party vendors (advantageous)

Competencies

Ability to effectively communicate technical aspects, design proposals and negotiate options at business unit and executive levels

Self-starter, able to work independently and takes initiative.

Demonstrated leadership skills

Ability to learn quickly in a dynamic fast-paced industry

Leadership

Building and maintaining relationships in a collaborative working environment

Influencing and gaining commitment

Planning and organising

Performance Driven

Strong Emotional Intelligence

Passionate and enthusiastic

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to organize resources

A good technical problem-solving ability

Self-starter and motivator

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

PMP

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position