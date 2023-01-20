IT Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technology Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- The Technology Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key of technology project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall programme
- This is a senior role and requires the ability to build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, whilst managing through complexity and time pressures across both business and technology domains.
- Take ownership of project delivery and ongoing coordination with the Technology Teams (IT and Data), Project Teams, Business SMEs, and 3rd Party Vendor Managers
- Coordination of senior stakeholders, SMEs, and various teams across multiple locations
- Maintain an end-to-end project plan that delivers the agreed scope of the project to time, budget and quality criteria
- Identification and documentation of all risks, issues, dependencies, whilst being accountable for managing through to resolution / mitigation
- Effective resource and team management, ensuring all team members are appropriately assigned to relevant activities, and managed to achieve set outcomes
- Takes responsibility for understanding requirements seeking to fully address delivery needs, identifying, evaluating, and recommending options
Experience
- Relevant formal qualification in Project Management. E.g., PMI, PMBOK or Prince 2 (advantageous)
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology or equivalent (advantageous)
- Extensive experience in IT/ Technology project management within Financial / Investment Services
- 10+ years’ experience in leading business critical projects, involving large scale migrations and integrations (required)
- Experience in enterprise technology and platform implementations (advantageous)
- Demonstrated experience of simultaneous coordination of various multiple-geographic teams spanning IT/ Technology, Testing, Business and Data domains (required)
- Experience in investment / wealth management businesses and products (advantageous)
- Managing 3rd party vendors (advantageous)
Competencies
- Ability to effectively communicate technical aspects, design proposals and negotiate options at business unit and executive levels
- Self-starter, able to work independently and takes initiative.
- Demonstrated leadership skills
- Ability to learn quickly in a dynamic fast-paced industry
- Leadership
- Building and maintaining relationships in a collaborative working environment
- Influencing and gaining commitment
- Planning and organising
- Performance Driven
- Strong Emotional Intelligence
- Passionate and enthusiastic
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Ability to organize resources
- A good technical problem-solving ability
- Self-starter and motivator
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
Desired Skills:
- PMBOK
- PMP
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric