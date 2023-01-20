IT Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Jan 20, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technology Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • The Technology Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key of technology project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall programme
  • This is a senior role and requires the ability to build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, whilst managing through complexity and time pressures across both business and technology domains.
  • Take ownership of project delivery and ongoing coordination with the Technology Teams (IT and Data), Project Teams, Business SMEs, and 3rd Party Vendor Managers
  • Coordination of senior stakeholders, SMEs, and various teams across multiple locations
  • Maintain an end-to-end project plan that delivers the agreed scope of the project to time, budget and quality criteria
  • Identification and documentation of all risks, issues, dependencies, whilst being accountable for managing through to resolution / mitigation
  • Effective resource and team management, ensuring all team members are appropriately assigned to relevant activities, and managed to achieve set outcomes
  • Takes responsibility for understanding requirements seeking to fully address delivery needs, identifying, evaluating, and recommending options

Experience

  • Relevant formal qualification in Project Management. E.g., PMI, PMBOK or Prince 2 (advantageous)
  • Bachelor’s degree in information technology or equivalent (advantageous)
  • Extensive experience in IT/ Technology project management within Financial / Investment Services
  • 10+ years’ experience in leading business critical projects, involving large scale migrations and integrations (required)
  • Experience in enterprise technology and platform implementations (advantageous)
  • Demonstrated experience of simultaneous coordination of various multiple-geographic teams spanning IT/ Technology, Testing, Business and Data domains (required)
  • Experience in investment / wealth management businesses and products (advantageous)
  • Managing 3rd party vendors (advantageous)

Competencies

  • Ability to effectively communicate technical aspects, design proposals and negotiate options at business unit and executive levels
  • Self-starter, able to work independently and takes initiative.
  • Demonstrated leadership skills
  • Ability to learn quickly in a dynamic fast-paced industry
  • Leadership
  • Building and maintaining relationships in a collaborative working environment
  • Influencing and gaining commitment
  • Planning and organising
  • Performance Driven
  • Strong Emotional Intelligence
  • Passionate and enthusiastic
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Ability to organize resources
  • A good technical problem-solving ability
  • Self-starter and motivator
  • Honesty, integrity, and respect

Desired Skills:

  • PMBOK
  • PMP
  • Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

