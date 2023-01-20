IT Support (POS / IQ / Kerridge) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

N/Subs IT company needs the skills of a POS support consultant to assist in installations, user support and Maintenace of IQ/Kerridge systems at retailers and clients

Exp in POS IQ/Kerridge

Strong understanding of basic accounting

Good communication and problem-solving skills

General experience and understanding of Retail environment (hardware and software)

Basic SQL coding would be an advantage

Matric essential

Own vehicle for on-site support (20% of JD)

Qualification in IT – A+ / N+ / S+ etc

Good communications skills, Afrikaans en Engels

Client committed for ongoing product training

Desired Skills:

it support

Kerrige

own vehicle

accounting skills

POS

IQplus

