IT Support (POS / IQ / Kerridge) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Jan 20, 2023

N/Subs IT company needs the skills of a POS support consultant to assist in installations, user support and Maintenace of IQ/Kerridge systems at retailers and clients
N/Subs IT company needs the skills of a POS support consultant to assist in installations, user support and Maintenace of IQ/Kerridge systems at retailers and clients

Exp in POS IQ/Kerridge
Strong understanding of basic accounting
Good communication and problem-solving skills
General experience and understanding of Retail environment (hardware and software)
Basic SQL coding would be an advantage

Matric essential
Own vehicle for on-site support (20% of JD)
Qualification in IT – A+ / N+ / S+ etc
Good communications skills, Afrikaans en Engels

Client committed for ongoing product training

Desired Skills:

  • it support
  • Kerrige
  • own vehicle
  • accounting skills
  • POS
  • IQplus

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *