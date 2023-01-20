IT Support (POS / IQ / Kerridge)

N/Subs IT company needs the skills of a POS support consultant to assist in installations, user support and Maintenace of IQ/Kerridge systems at retailers and clients
N/Subs IT company needs the skills of a POS support consultant to assist in installations, user support and Maintenace of IQ/Kerridge systems at retailers and clients
Exp in POS IQ/Kerridge
Strong understanding of basic accounting
Good communication and problem-solving skills
General experience and understanding of Retail environment (hardware and software)
Basic SQL coding would be an advantage
Matric essential
Own vehicle for on-site support (20% of JD)
Qualification in IT – A+ / N+ / S+ etc
Good communications skills, Afrikaans en Engels
Client committed for ongoing product training
Desired Skills:
- it support
- Kerrige
- own vehicle
- accounting skills
- POS
- IQplus