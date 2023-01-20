Junior IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you seeking for a challenging environment? Then this job is for you! A well established, fast, paced manufacturer based in Montague Gardens is seeking to employe a Junior IT Technician who will report to the IT Manager.
Duties:
- Installing/ configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers/scanners.
- Monitoring/ maintaining computer systems and networks.
- Communicate with users via phone, email/ remote diagnostics to identify and resolve reported issues.
- Handling of all technical support
Requirements:
- At least 3 years’ experience relevant experience
- Matric
- A+ certification (Must)
- N+ certification (Must)
- Valid driver’s license and own transport is a must!
- Be able to work both independently as well as part of a team
- Great problem-solving skills
If you are organised, well presented with good communication skills and able to on 01 March then apply now!
About The Employer:
talentCRU