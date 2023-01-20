Lead Software Engineer (IOS)

Look no further if you’re looking for a company that offers great culture, leadership, learning opportunities, challenges, rewards, and recognition. My client is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 17 countries. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending. The business started with a staff complement of 34 and has since grown to over 3000 staff with more than 300 branches nationally.

What does the company Offer:

In partnership with you, they promise to challenge and help you grow in your career through a personalized development plan. They strive to create and expose their people to diverse learning opportunities through formal and informal learning. Most importantly you work in diverse teams made up of enthusiastic people who strive for excellence.

The Opportunity:

We are looking for a Senior IOS Developer who will be responsible for developing applications for mobile devices powered by Apple’s iOS operating system. Ideally, someone who is proficient with one of the two programming languages for this platform: Objective-C or Swift. They must also have a strong understanding of the patterns and practices that revolve around the iOS platform.

Responsibilities

Design, build and maintain banking application for iOS

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application

Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Work within an Agile environment

Writing and implementing efficient code

Working closely with other developers, business, and systems analysts and

QA testers

Publishing application on App Store.

Requirements and skills

Proven experience as an app developer

Proficient in Objective-C and swift

Extensive experience with iOS Frameworks

Knowledge of iOS back-end services

Knowledge of Apple’s design principles and application interface guidelines

Proficient in code versioning tools like Git

Familiarity with push notifications, APIs, and cloud messaging

Experience with continuous integration and tools like Jenkins

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’

experience in Software Design and Programming.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Swift

Objective C

Xcode

Agile

Git

Cocoapods/Carthage

Restful webservices

Education

Bachelor’s Degree (B): Information Technology (Required)

High School (Grade 12)

Desired Skills:

software development

IOS

FinTech

Swift

Objective C

Agile

