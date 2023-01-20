Products Business Analyst at Kwena

Products Business Analyst – 12 month contract – ISP – Parow, Cape Town

My client, a leading ISP, is looking for a Products Business Analyst to join their team in Parow, Cape Town for a 12-month contract.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible.

Applicants in the area will be given preference.

The main purpose of the role is to support the Product Owner by leading the elicitation and the business analysis efforts for a key project which aims to increase digitisation and automation throughout the organisation.

Working closely with stakeholders from all corners of the organisation, the successful candidate will need to understand the current processes, problems, and pain-points in both the sales and customer support functional areas of the business. He/she will need to immerse themselves in the operational environments to fully understand the business processes and areas for improvement and automation. Using industry best practise techniques, he/she will then lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define low level and detailed business and functional requirements. Identify “PAIN” points and opportunities for improvement. These requirements must be further analysed, tested for relevance, and agreed upon by various stakeholders representing different business units at the company.

Not only will he/she interact with users of the systems, but he/she will also need to validate their requirements with senior technical leads, subject matter experts, as well as system architects to ensure technical feasibility.

The requirements must be clearly and accurately documented by means of low-level detailed business requirement specifications which may include wireframes, process flows and other appropriate artefacts. He/she will be working in an agile delivery environment so these requirements must be dissected into achievable user stories which the software development team can deliver upon.

Act as the pivot and key liaison between technical teams and the business representatives.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Methodical investigation and analysis of business processes in various business units.

Understand system problems, pain-points and opportunities for improvement.

Facilitate requirement elicitation workshops.

Compile detailed low-level business requirement and functional requirement document.

Summarise the above into high-level overviews showing the top-level vision and goals.

Validate the requirements with technical leads and other subject matter experts.

Product supporting artefacts such as wireframes, process flow diagrams, data models and user story maps.

Obtain business sign-off on the specifications.

Set clear goals for the development team to achieve.

Communicate the requirements, be it user stories and requirement specifications, with the software development teams.

Create, groom, prioritise and order the agile product backlog based on business value and ROI

Determine user acceptance tests and facilitate the execution thereof.

Assist with project management for selected project activities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Diploma in Business Analysis

Minimum of 5 years business analysis experience

Experience in agile software development, especially in the Agile Product Owner role

Experience in working with technology or software-based products

Proven track record of being intimately involved in successful software projects.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Inquisitive attitude and passionate about problem-solving.

Ability to question the status quo as well reasons for stakeholders’ requirements.

High confidence working with complex data and systems

High-energy demeanour

Highly structured mindset

Deadline driven

Excellent organisational, planning and presentation skills

Ability to manage multiple teams (both virtual and dedicated resources)

Proven leadership ability

Decisive

Self-motivated and capable of managing multiple priorities and tasks as delegated

Team-player with the ability to work in a collaborative environment

Excellent interpersonal skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high attention to detail.

Comfortable and receptive with change.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business analysis

Workshop Facilitation

Learn more/Apply for this position