Project Manager – East London / Port Elizabeth
4-Year Contract
Job Summary:
Manage progress and report weekly to company Management and respective Clients
Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope and within budget
Project representation with Client and management
Develop and implement project management strategy in line with company strategy
Manage, monitor and evaluate project activities in accordance with the agreed project plan
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications: Diploma in Project Management with 5 years’ experience’ Project Management experience as well as FIDIC GOLD & RED EXPERIENCE
Personal Characteristics: Time management, accuracy of administration, excellent communication skills
Basic knowledge of SAP
Ability to create project plans in MS Projects
Essential to have knowledge of basic construction related law. (Colto, Fidic, JBCC or NEC)
Ability to Lead, Direct and Coach staff and trainees
Ensure ISO processes are adhered to
Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Deadline for submission of CV’s:- Thursday, 26 Jan 2023
Candidate must be available to commence duties immediately.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management experience
- FIDIC GOLD and RED experience
- Time Management
- Excellent communication skills
- SAP knowledge
- MS Projects experience
- Knowledge of basic construction-related law
- Management of staff and trainees
- ISO processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma