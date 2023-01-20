Project Manager

Project Manager – East London / Port Elizabeth

4-Year Contract

Job Summary:

Manage progress and report weekly to company Management and respective Clients

Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope and within budget

Project representation with Client and management

Develop and implement project management strategy in line with company strategy

Manage, monitor and evaluate project activities in accordance with the agreed project plan

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications: Diploma in Project Management with 5 years’ experience’ Project Management experience as well as FIDIC GOLD & RED EXPERIENCE

Personal Characteristics: Time management, accuracy of administration, excellent communication skills

Basic knowledge of SAP

Ability to create project plans in MS Projects

Essential to have knowledge of basic construction related law. (Colto, Fidic, JBCC or NEC)

Ability to Lead, Direct and Coach staff and trainees

Ensure ISO processes are adhered to

Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Deadline for submission of CV’s:- Thursday, 26 Jan 2023

Candidate must be available to commence duties immediately.

Desired Skills:

Project Management experience

FIDIC GOLD and RED experience

Time Management

Excellent communication skills

SAP knowledge

MS Projects experience

Knowledge of basic construction-related law

Management of staff and trainees

ISO processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

