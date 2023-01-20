Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Project Manager to join our team in Midrand.

Role Objective:

Ensure the project equipment register is sent to the Soc to update the CMDB

Assist peers with systems that might be problematic and requires a higher level of knowledge

Qualification Required:

Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent diploma

Project Management Certification / Diploma – Prince2 or Project Management Diploma

Diploma OR B Degree (Engineering/Project Management Project Management/Construction

PSIRA Certified (Grade E and B)

Preferred Qualification:

Project Management – (Prince 2/PMBOK/Other project related courses)

Project Management Institute(PMI) membership

Experience Required:

3-5 years of experience supporting Project Managers in the delivery of projects

Proficient in MS Project and the MS Office Suite of products

Experience in the fields of Access Control, Fire Detection, Gas Suppression and CCTV systems

Familiarity with construction methods and building contracts (JBCC GCC)

Duties/Responsibilities:

Prepare governance reports, project status reports, presentations, agendas ,and minutes, and issue logs and change control registers

Monitor, analyze and report on budgets and forecasts to the Business Unit Manager, highlighting any variances, and providing suggestions for resolution

Attend client meetings and assist with the determination of project requirements

Ensure quality inspections during/after new installations

Assist the PMO in the drafting and issuance of project proposals, RFPs, tenders, budgets, cash flows, and preliminary schedules

Ensure that all project documentation is delivered as per the ISO process

Assist the PMO with technical vetting of projects if and when required

Track the progress and quality of work being performed by employees and sub-contractors

Effectively manage site managers and employees under your control for the project duration

Use project scheduling and control tools to monitor projects plans, work hours, budgets, and expenditures

Ensure clients’ needs are met in a timely and cost-effective manner

Prepare substantial completion/acceptance certificates and ensure all required project close-out documents are obtained

Commission software and hardware for in-house workforce systems as well as those systems that might be used from time to time.

Ensure as Built drawings are done and signed off by the client

Ensure project quality signoffs are completed

Effective communication skills including verbal, written, and presentation skills

Proven ability to work effectively both independently and in a team-based environment

Demonstrated willingness to be flexible and adaptable to changing priorities

Strong multi-tasking and organizational skills

Ability to operate in an environment of uncertainty and incomplete information and make well-reasoned decisions

Project Management – Demonstrated/proven knowledge and experience in working on and supporting project management to deliver business benefits

Stakeholder management – ability to successfully manage a wide network of relationships

Communication – Accurately and clearly convey timely information and ideas, using a style and manner of presentation appropriate to the target audience

Problem resolution – act on identified needs and expectations, and resolve issues and problems of stakeholders ensuring that action and decisions address stakeholder needs expectations

Research, analysis, and decision making – comprehensive reaching, analyzing, and summarizing of information, making sense of large amounts of information

Leadership – Contribute to the creation of a motivated environment where goals can be achieved, skills and knowledge are enhanced, and learning development are valued n and complex situations and getting to the heart of the problem

Work Environment:

Client site and Office

Travel:

Client site and Office

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position