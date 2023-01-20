SAP HCM Consultant – Gauteng Woodmead

Our Client is looking for an Experienced SAP HCM Consultant to join their already great team. They are one of the largest consulting firms in the country. If you are looking to grow your experience, this role is for you.

The Successful candidate should have the following experience:

Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience (will be ideal)

CCBA HCM Business Process Experience

HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience

Experience with large HCM implementations

HCM Testing Experience

Test Management Solutions Experience

Automated Testing Solutions Experience

Data Migration Experience

Data preparation (support, if required)

Data migration (support, if required)

Testing

Working with BSAs, BPs, BPLs to guide them in the testing process

Working with vendors for logging or defects and fixes

Training (support, if required DevOps testing)

Supporting cutover and deployment

Completing PGLS (Post Go Live Support)

Apply today for further information.

Desired Skills:

SAP HCM

