SAP HCM Consultant – Gauteng Woodmead

Our Client is looking for an Experienced SAP HCM Consultant to join their already great team. They are one of the largest consulting firms in the country. If you are looking to grow your experience, this role is for you.
The Successful candidate should have the following experience:
- Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience (will be ideal)
- CCBA HCM Business Process Experience
- HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience
- Experience with large HCM implementations
- HCM Testing Experience
- Test Management Solutions Experience
- Automated Testing Solutions Experience
- Data Migration Experience
- Data preparation (support, if required)
- Data migration (support, if required)
- Testing
- Working with BSAs, BPs, BPLs to guide them in the testing process
- Working with vendors for logging or defects and fixes
- Training (support, if required DevOps testing)
- Supporting cutover and deployment
- Completing PGLS (Post Go Live Support)
Desired Skills:
- SAP HCM