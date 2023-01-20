SAP PM Consultant

Qualified candidates will work on SAP® for Plant Maintenance implementation and support projects.

This position’s primary function is to provide applications and solutions consulting to the customer and project team by understanding, analysing and translating those requirements to enhance, support and facilitate effective solutions through either configuration or team development.

Minimum Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, business administration or applicable work experience would be advantageous.

SAP implementation experience required. Project references must be verifiable.

Lead consultant role for at least five (5) full life-cycle implementation including all phases (blueprint, configuration, training, cut-over and post go-live support.

SAP S/4 relevant experience (not just ECC).

Desired Skills:

SAP Plant Maintenance

