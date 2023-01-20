SAP Systems Analyst: HCM

Jan 20, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a SAP System Analyst to interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.
Purpose Statements:

  • Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance
  • Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
  • Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience:

  • Understanding of business Human Capital Management processes
  • 5-7 years’ experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas:
    • SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.)
    • Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules
    • SAP SuccessFactors role based permissions / authorisation (incl. GRC)
    • HCM Master Data
    • SAP Workflow

  • 5-7 years’ experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation

  • Project Management Experience

Qualifications (Minimum):

  • A relevant qualification
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):

  • Certification in ITIL
  • A relevant tertiary qualification

Knowledge (Minimum):
Advanced knowledge and understanding of:

  • SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisation, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)
  • Formal Integration practices
  • Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
  • Developing Integrations

Knowledge (Ideal or Preferred):

  • Jira Core
  • Confluence
  • Understanding of SAGE VIP Payroll (to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors EC)
  • Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
  • ITIL Principles and the application thereof
  • Understanding of:
    • SAP SuccessFactors integration with S4Hana
    • Banking business models
    • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills:

  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Problem solving skills

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • System Analyst
  • EC Payroll

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *