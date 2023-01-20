Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

We are searching for an experienced Senior Data Engineer to join us in driving significance together.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

The Data Engineer will have a knack for data analysis, data manipulation and data modelling. The consultant will be responsible for understanding and driving the overall technical vision and planning of a client’s organisation and translating business needs into technical strategy.

Required Qualifications:

– Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).

– DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure Certification.

Experience and Knowledge:

– 8-10 years’ (5 – 8 years for mid) working experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.

– Experience in data mining, large scale data modelling and business requirements gathering/analysis.

– Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation.

– Experience implementing data modelling methodologies like Dimensional Modeling and / or Data Vault.

– Working knowledge of data quality processes and master data management.

– Experience implementing design support systems using Database Management Systems (DBMS) such as SQL Server or Oracle.

– Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions using SSIS, Azure Data Factory and / or SQL Server stored procedures.

– Understanding of several Big Data technologies like Hadoop, MapReduce and Spark as well as event processing or message ingestion services like Kafka, Event Hub and Stream Analytics.

– Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL, ANSI SQL, PL/SQL.

– Some experience developing software solutions using Visual Basic, C++, C#, Java or Python.

– Experience using SQL Server management Studio and Visual Studio.

– Experience implementing solutions using Azure SQL databases, Azure Synapse (Previously SQL Data Warehouse), Azure Storage Accounts (Data Lake) and / or Databricks.

– Analytical mind and business acumen

– Additional skills in the following will be taken into consideration: Tableau, Power BI, strong math skills (e.g. statistics, algebra), Scala, Python or R.

Key Responsibilities:

– Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes.

– Undertake pre-processing of structured and unstructured data.

– Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.

– Data Modelling (Relational and Star Schema).

– Database design.

– Database development.

– Data Warehouse Design – Build and Development.

– Database Administration.

– Database Performance Tuning and Optimisation.

– Present information using data visualization techniques.

– Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.

– Collaborate with engineering and product development teams.

– An understanding and hands on experience on Hadoop/Spark based distributed storage and computing

frameworks.

– Real-Time analytics and batch processing.

– Strong experience in architecting analytical applications in cloud environment such as Amazon Web Services and

Microsoft Azure.

Competencies:

– Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions,

conclusions or approaches to problems.

– Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving

and decision-making.

– Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the

environment will affect outcomes.

– Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and

evaluate options and implement solutions.

– Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

– Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes

finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).

– Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and

communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.

– Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution

fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.

– Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs

and scope.

– Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones

and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.

– Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle,

experience with team leadership and motivation is essential.

– Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects.

– Experience working on large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Data Engineer

Database Management

