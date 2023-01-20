Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert – 1768

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert

Technical knowledge – Required:

· Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

· At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

· Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker

· Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus):

o Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps

o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

o Infrastructure as Code (Terraform),

o Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

o Linux VMs

o Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

o Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

o Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

o Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub

o Experience with Databases Sql and NoSql

· Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. RabbitMQ

· Experience with:

o Visual Studio IDE

o Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

o REST

o GIT

o Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

· Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

· Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

· Troubleshooting

· Experience with C# or related .NET technologies is not a must but big advantage.

Qualifications advantage:

· Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

· Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

o AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

o AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Desired Skills:

GIT

REST

SQL

