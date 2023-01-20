Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert – 1768

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert
Technical knowledge – Required:
· Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
· At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
· Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker
· Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus):
o Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps
o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
o Infrastructure as Code (Terraform),
o Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
o Linux VMs
o Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
o Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
o Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
o Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub
o Experience with Databases Sql and NoSql
· Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. RabbitMQ
· Experience with:
o Visual Studio IDE
o Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
o REST
o GIT
o Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
· Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
· Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
· Troubleshooting
· Experience with C# or related .NET technologies is not a must but big advantage.
Qualifications advantage:
· Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
o AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
· Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
o AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
o AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design
Desired Skills:
- GIT
- REST
- SQL