Our client within the financial / insurance industry is seeking to employ a Senior Java Developer with a unique set of technical skills.
Qualifications:
- IT Degree
- 2-4 years software development experience in a financial service environment.
Skills Required:
- Knowledge of development design patters
- Object Orientated analysis as well as design and development skills.
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
- Good understanding of Agile development and practices
- MEAN Stack (Mongo, expressjs, Angular, nodejs)
- Understanding of database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL)
- Grandle
- GIT
- Unit Testing Junit/Mockito
- HTML/Java Script
- JPA and hibernate.
- Spring
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- BPEL
- Web Services
Advantageous Skills:
- Experience with Micro services
- Exposure to Docker
- AWS Knowledge
- Test Automation experience
- Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication)
Desired Skills:
- MONGO
- ANGULAR
- JAVA
- JAVASCRIPT