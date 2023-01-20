Senior Java Developer

Our client within the financial / insurance industry is seeking to employ a Senior Java Developer with a unique set of technical skills.

Qualifications:

IT Degree

2-4 years software development experience in a financial service environment.

Skills Required:

Knowledge of development design patters

Object Orientated analysis as well as design and development skills.

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Good understanding of Agile development and practices

MEAN Stack (Mongo, expressjs, Angular, nodejs)

Understanding of database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL)

Grandle

GIT

Unit Testing Junit/Mockito

HTML/Java Script

JPA and hibernate.

Spring

JMS and Messaging technologies

BPEL

Web Services

Advantageous Skills:

Experience with Micro services

Exposure to Docker

AWS Knowledge

Test Automation experience

Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication)

