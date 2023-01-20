Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 20, 2023

Our client within the financial / insurance industry is seeking to employ a Senior Java Developer with a unique set of technical skills.

Qualifications:

  • IT Degree
  • 2-4 years software development experience in a financial service environment.

Skills Required:

  • Knowledge of development design patters
  • Object Orientated analysis as well as design and development skills.
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
  • Good understanding of Agile development and practices
  • MEAN Stack (Mongo, expressjs, Angular, nodejs)
  • Understanding of database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL)
  • Grandle
  • GIT
  • Unit Testing Junit/Mockito
  • HTML/Java Script
  • JPA and hibernate.
  • Spring
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • BPEL
  • Web Services

Advantageous Skills:

  • Experience with Micro services
  • Exposure to Docker
  • AWS Knowledge
  • Test Automation experience
  • Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication)

Desired Skills:

  • MONGO
  • ANGULAR
  • JAVA
  • JAVASCRIPT

