Senior Software Engineer – C# – Pretoria @ R1m+ CTC per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

NEW WORK: My absolute favourite shop is hunting for skills! They are a medium sized software dev shop, making games, building mobile platforms that are spanning across Africa at a notable rate… in fact even the New York Stock Exchange took note and gave them a listing! This established team is looking for a Senior C# Software Engineer, skilled in APIs and .Net Core / .Net 5.

You can expect high traffic, low latency, milli seconds response rates type of work; among a bunch a .Net craftsman who are curious creatures diving deep to get the best results. This is an easy going, bright, tech driven management, offering lots of flexi time

Some other cool benefits include: free lunch, beer, arcade games etc, casual Friday every single day. A place where work is play!

Do you make the cut? The people who tend to do well with them are:

Self-taught developers, usually self-taught, people who are worried about code health but not necessarily too worried about the theory of code

You have 7+ years’ experience coding in C# Microsoft stack, .Net Core (they looking for an engineering mindset so you need to understand the nuts and bolts and how the go together)

Deep level coding experience using .NET5, .NET Core, C#, Web API, WCF/ Swagger, and SQL

On the front end familiarity with any of the modern JavaScript tools

Agile Scrum software engineering practices for the full SDLC

Some cloud would be nice but it’s not a deal breaker if you don’t have it: Azure OR AWS

OpenShift OR Kubernetes OR Docker – they don’t know what tools they’ll use yet but the concepts are coming soon

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company up to R1m negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact NicoleD on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

