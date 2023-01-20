Senior Specialist Online Studio User Experience Designer – Gauteng West Rand

POSITION PURPOSE
- The Senior Specialist: Online Studio User Experience Designer (UX) is responsible for understanding the requirements, conducting user research, and translating it into experience strategies, information architectures, user flows, wireframes, and prototypes.
- Design solutions need to be created factoring our business requirements and technical limitations in account.
- The ideal candidate should be experienced in working according to Agile Process, while collaborating with a broader multi-skilled Squad that includes UI Designers, Copywriters and Front-end Developers.
- The UX Designer is expected to design the overall functionality of the product while ensuring a great user experience aligned to and leveraging assets from our Design System.
- On occasion you will identify the need for new components, and these will need to be developed with consistency, adhering to the design guidelines, patterns and established experience principles of the Design System.
- Insights gained through user-testing or data and analytics platforms will further drive iteration and optimisation on the products we develop.
- The ability to work at speed in a Continuous Delivery studio while maintaining exceptionally high standards of quality is expected.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric certificate (or equivalent)
- Degree, diploma or certification in a career-relevant field of study
- 5+ Years’ experience as a User Experience Designer at a digital product company
- Preference given to candidates showcasing a strong portfolio of user centered design projects
- Background in User Experience Design, Interaction Design and User Interface Design
- Expertise with Sketch, InVision, Adobe (and other design tools)
- Up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends
- Background in working within fast-paced product design teams
- Having worked in a medium to large organisation is a bonus
- Experience in Agile delivery environments
POSITION OUTPUTS
User Experience Design:
- Work within the established processes, tools and delivery standards
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Interpret data and qualitative feedback
- Design and deliver user stories, user journeys information architectures, wireframes and prototypes optimised for a wide range of devices and interfaces
- Identify design problems and devise elegant design-led solutions
- Organise, facilitate and participate in workshops, brainstorms and creative reviews
- Collaborate with all team members, stakeholders and partners to understand detailed requirements to construct experiences that meet the user needs
- Thorough understanding of experience principles and the tactical implementation thereof
- A solid grasp of user-centered design, planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns
- Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
- Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate on designs
- Application of design best practices to solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design
- Deliver product excellence
Project Management:
- Completion of tasks and assignments within the agreed time frames
- Track and monitor project progress and completion
- Undertake Contract management in line with Procurement Policies
- Submit regular reports on projects
- Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
- Identify and manage Risks.
Supervisory / Leadership / Managerial Complexity:
- Refers to the responsibilities for directing, guiding, motivating, and influencing others.
- Not applicable
Required Skills and Capabilities:
- Keen attention to detail, setting the bar for what we aim to do in our products.
- Thorough understanding of our Design System and applied patterns.
- Ability to work quickly and efficiently according to Agile delivery processes.
- Anticipate how customers will use our products and design for the best default user experience.
- Demonstrate a user-centric mindset.
- Receptiveness to feedback and constructive criticism.
- Strong communication skills and team orientation.
- Mastery of industry standard design tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe, Zeplin and Figma.
- Presentation skills to clearly communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions.
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Expertise with Sketch
- InVision
- Adobe
- A solid grasp of user-centered design
- User Experience Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree