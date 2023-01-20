We have an opening for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 4 years of experience in
- API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).
- Integration Platform testing.
- Web Based on Application testing.
- Mobile application testing.
- Strong SQL experience.
This will be an initial 6-month contract and it’s a Hybrid working role. We would need the successful incumbent to be based in Cape Town.
