Senior Test Analyst

Jan 20, 2023

We have an opening for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 4 years of experience in

  • API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).
  • Integration Platform testing.
  • Web Based on Application testing.
  • Mobile application testing.
  • Strong SQL experience.

This will be an initial 6-month contract and it’s a Hybrid working role. We would need the successful incumbent to be based in Cape Town.
Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • API & Web Service (Soap UI
  • Postman)
  • Integration Platform testing
  • Web Based Application testing

