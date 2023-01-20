Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We have an opening for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 4 years of experience in

API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).

Integration Platform testing.

Web Based on Application testing.

Mobile application testing.

Strong SQL experience.

This will be an initial 6-month contract and it’s a Hybrid working role. We would need the successful incumbent to be based in Cape Town.

[[Email Address Removed]]

Desired Skills:

SQL

API & Web Service (Soap UI

Postman)

Integration Platform testing

Web Based Application testing

