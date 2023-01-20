Software Developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fully remote work from home, anywhere in South Africa position!!

We are looking for a Developer to join our dynamic team. A strong background in development and test is required. Experience with C#, React (Javascript) and SQL Server are essential to work with our core product and technology platform. Experience of XAML and automated testing tools (to help reduce our lead times on testdevelopment cycles) are desirable but not essential.

Key Responsibilities:

Work under the direction of the Technical Lead to write code to deliver new features and correct coding defects on existing software

Responsible for regular communication with the team on feature and coding design

Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code that is highly maintainable

Assist in building deployment pipelines with configuration management tools

Support the Test team to execute both technical and manual tests as and when required

Assist the Helpdesk team for 3rd line customer support

Experience Required:

At least 2 years’ experience building software with C# and .NET framework and OOD methodologies

Experience with web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Experience with Visual Studio

MS SQL Server

Familiarity with Telerik/Kendo UI or similar component library

Experience with scripting languages, such as PowerShell, for use in automating deployments

Familiarity with WPF is useful but not required

Strong attention to detail

Desired Skills:

C#

WPF

OOD

React

Javascript

Sql Server

XAML

.net framework

HTML

CSS

Developer

Visual Studio

OOP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

