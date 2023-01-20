Software Developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is a fully remote work from home, anywhere in South Africa position!!
We are looking for a Developer to join our dynamic team. A strong background in development and test is required. Experience with C#, React (Javascript) and SQL Server are essential to work with our core product and technology platform. Experience of XAML and automated testing tools (to help reduce our lead times on testdevelopment cycles) are desirable but not essential.
Key Responsibilities:
- Work under the direction of the Technical Lead to write code to deliver new features and correct coding defects on existing software
- Responsible for regular communication with the team on feature and coding design
- Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code that is highly maintainable
- Assist in building deployment pipelines with configuration management tools
- Support the Test team to execute both technical and manual tests as and when required
- Assist the Helpdesk team for 3rd line customer support
Experience Required:
- At least 2 years’ experience building software with C# and .NET framework and OOD methodologies
- Experience with web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- Experience with Visual Studio
- MS SQL Server
- Familiarity with Telerik/Kendo UI or similar component library
- Experience with scripting languages, such as PowerShell, for use in automating deployments
- Familiarity with WPF is useful but not required
Strong attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- C#
- WPF
- OOD
- React
- Javascript
- Sql Server
- XAML
- .net framework
- HTML
- CSS
- Developer
- Visual Studio
- OOP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric