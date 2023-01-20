Software Engineer Automation Testing (6 Months Contract) – Gauteng Randburg

- Develop and maintain custom scripts or code for UI test automation for backend services and UI applications.
- Work with development teams to help implement optimized and re-usable test automation functions
- Prepare test approach and test scripts based on Stories
- Execute automation scripts and manual test cases, when necessary
- Work closely with Business and Technology partners on defect resolutions
- Keep test documentation up to date
- Use their knowledge of testing and testability to influence better software design, promote proper engineering practice, bug prevention strategies, testability, accessibility, privacy, and other advanced quality concepts across products
- Collaborate on determining the root cause of a production outage, then pinpoint tests that need to be added to prevent similar outages in the future
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/Computer Science or Equivalent
- Agile certification desirable
- Testing certification mandatory
Technical Competencies
- Hands- on experience with web services test automation scripting using Java or SoapUI + Groovy
- Hands- on Experience with UI test automation scripting using Selenium Java +TestNG
- Hands on experience in Version Control systems like Git
- Hands on experience with Test Automation Design patterns; PageObject Model and PageObject Factory
- Experience with any programming language
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Social Perceptiveness
- Service Orientation
- Critical Thinking
- Active Listening
- Active Learning
- Systems Analysis