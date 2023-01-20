Software Engineer Automation Testing (6 Months Contract)

Jan 20, 2023

  • Develop and maintain custom scripts or code for UI test automation for backend services and UI applications.

  • Work with development teams to help implement optimized and re-usable test automation functions

  • Prepare test approach and test scripts based on Stories

  • Execute automation scripts and manual test cases, when necessary

  • Work closely with Business and Technology partners on defect resolutions

  • Keep test documentation up to date

  • Use their knowledge of testing and testability to influence better software design, promote proper engineering practice, bug prevention strategies, testability, accessibility, privacy, and other advanced quality concepts across products

  • Collaborate on determining the root cause of a production outage, then pinpoint tests that need to be added to prevent similar outages in the future

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/Computer Science or Equivalent

  • Agile certification desirable

  • Testing certification mandatory

Technical Competencies

  • Hands- on experience with web services test automation scripting using Java or SoapUI + Groovy

  • Hands- on Experience with UI test automation scripting using Selenium Java +TestNG

  • Hands on experience in Version Control systems like Git

  • Hands on experience with Test Automation Design patterns; PageObject Model and PageObject Factory

  • Experience with any programming language

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Service Orientation
  • Critical Thinking
  • Active Listening
  • Active Learning
  • Systems Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *