Technical Architect

Jan 20, 2023

Are you my unicorn? Are you a rare combination of advanced technical skills and incredible managerial abilities? My international client – a larger than life player in their field – wants your skills!
What you will be doing :

  • Communicate clearly and effectively to all levels of the organization
  • Convey technically complex topics to developers
  • Convey technical concepts to the business unit (Product or C-level)
  • Condense elaborate technical topics into summaries

Skills

  • Development stack
    • Java
    • Spring Boot
    • Spring Data JPA
    • Mysql
    • Rabbit MQ
    • js
    • Angular
    • Angular JS
    • Gitlab
    • Vitess
    • Kafka
    • Websockets
    • Intellij
    • Mysql Workbench / DBeaver
    • Postman
    • Visual VM / Java Mission Control

  • Architectural stack
    • net/ Lucidchart
    • PlantUML
    • SonarQube
    • Swagger
    • JMeter/Grafana K6
    • AsciiDoc
    • Antora

  • Operations stack
    • Terraform
    • Argo
    • Grafana
    • Kibana (Elastic search APM)
    • Docker

  • Orchestration stack
    • Jira
    • Confluence
    • Tempo

For more information on this role please contact

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Architect
  • Java
  • Solutions Architect

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • bonus and more!

