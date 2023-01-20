Technical Architect

Are you my unicorn? Are you a rare combination of advanced technical skills and incredible managerial abilities? My international client – a larger than life player in their field – wants your skills!

What you will be doing :

Communicate clearly and effectively to all levels of the organization

Convey technically complex topics to developers

Convey technical concepts to the business unit (Product or C-level)

Condense elaborate technical topics into summaries

Skills

Development stack Java Spring Boot Spring Data JPA Mysql Rabbit MQ js Angular Angular JS Gitlab Vitess Kafka Websockets Intellij Mysql Workbench / DBeaver Postman Visual VM / Java Mission Control

Architectural stack net/ Lucidchart PlantUML SonarQube Swagger JMeter/Grafana K6 AsciiDoc Antora

Operations stack Terraform Argo Grafana Kibana (Elastic search APM) Docker

Orchestration stack Jira Confluence Tempo



For more information on this role please contact @[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Technical Architect

Java

Solutions Architect

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

bonus and more!

Learn more/Apply for this position