What an AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for you to cover infrastructure/cloud provisioning, continuous delivery pipelines, observability and automation -you will be excited about the impact this platform can have across the business. It’s a technical product set and they have highly skilled architects and engineers to solve the technical challenges – what they need is a Product Manager to bring it to life.
As a Technical Product Manager you have an inherent desire to manage both product and people.
Responsible for product management across one of three internal platforms, you will lead a team of product owners to identify and deliver highest value to the right customers at the right time.
Comfortable in a player/coach role you will lead and support your platform product team but also work closely with one of the agile engineering teams as a Product Owner yourself.
Key Responsibilities
- Drive new product innovations and lead agile teams as a Product Manager and Owner
- Capture vision from stakeholders and roadmap
- Define platform objectives & key results
- Own backlog priority and product requirements
- Share ideas and findings with stakeholders
- Develop Initiatives, Epics and User Stories aligned with product strategy and key results
- Monitor and measure success of product features
- Be the voice of your users, utilising user feedback to optimise future product development
- Be flexible to manage time zone differences with international teams
- Line manage your Product team as well as mentor
- Motivate and coach your team
- Align your product team around vision, strategy, objectives and roadmap
- Product manage cross-platform strategic initiatives
- Drive lean product management
- Key Skills/Experience
- You have a strong lean product mindset
- Well versed in agile methodologies
- Strong customer, stakeholder and team focus
- Have confidence- challenging upwards
- Conflict resolution
- You can balance working independently and as a team player
- You’ll have a strong working knowledge of Jira, Confluence, Monday
Desired Skills:
- Technical Product Manager
- Product Manager
- Roadmap
- Lean
- Agile
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- bonus and much more