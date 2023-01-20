Technical Product Manager

What an AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for you to cover infrastructure/cloud provisioning, continuous delivery pipelines, observability and automation -you will be excited about the impact this platform can have across the business. It’s a technical product set and they have highly skilled architects and engineers to solve the technical challenges – what they need is a Product Manager to bring it to life.

As a Technical Product Manager you have an inherent desire to manage both product and people.

Responsible for product management across one of three internal platforms, you will lead a team of product owners to identify and deliver highest value to the right customers at the right time.

Comfortable in a player/coach role you will lead and support your platform product team but also work closely with one of the agile engineering teams as a Product Owner yourself.

Key Responsibilities

Drive new product innovations and lead agile teams as a Product Manager and Owner

Capture vision from stakeholders and roadmap

Define platform objectives & key results

Own backlog priority and product requirements

Share ideas and findings with stakeholders

Develop Initiatives, Epics and User Stories aligned with product strategy and key results

Monitor and measure success of product features

Be the voice of your users, utilising user feedback to optimise future product development

Be flexible to manage time zone differences with international teams

Line manage your Product team as well as mentor

Motivate and coach your team

Align your product team around vision, strategy, objectives and roadmap

Product manage cross-platform strategic initiatives

Drive lean product management

Key Skills/Experience

You have a strong lean product mindset

Well versed in agile methodologies

Strong customer, stakeholder and team focus

Have confidence- challenging upwards

Conflict resolution

You can balance working independently and as a team player

You’ll have a strong working knowledge of Jira, Confluence, Monday

