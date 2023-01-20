Technical Product Manager – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Jan 20, 2023

What an AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for you to cover infrastructure/cloud provisioning, continuous delivery pipelines, observability and automation -you will be excited about the impact this platform can have across the business. It’s a technical product set and they have highly skilled architects and engineers to solve the technical challenges – what they need is a Product Manager to bring it to life.
As a Technical Product Manager you have an inherent desire to manage both product and people.
Responsible for product management across one of three internal platforms, you will lead a team of product owners to identify and deliver highest value to the right customers at the right time.
Comfortable in a player/coach role you will lead and support your platform product team but also work closely with one of the agile engineering teams as a Product Owner yourself.
Key Responsibilities

  • Drive new product innovations and lead agile teams as a Product Manager and Owner
  • Capture vision from stakeholders and roadmap
  • Define platform objectives & key results
  • Own backlog priority and product requirements
  • Share ideas and findings with stakeholders
  • Develop Initiatives, Epics and User Stories aligned with product strategy and key results
  • Monitor and measure success of product features
  • Be the voice of your users, utilising user feedback to optimise future product development
  • Be flexible to manage time zone differences with international teams
  • Line manage your Product team as well as mentor
  • Motivate and coach your team
  • Align your product team around vision, strategy, objectives and roadmap
  • Product manage cross-platform strategic initiatives
  • Drive lean product management

  • Key Skills/Experience

  • You have a strong lean product mindset
  • Well versed in agile methodologies
  • Strong customer, stakeholder and team focus
  • Have confidence- challenging upwards
  • Conflict resolution
  • You can balance working independently and as a team player
  • You’ll have a strong working knowledge of Jira, Confluence, Monday

