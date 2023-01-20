Tester – Gauteng Menlyn

Jan 20, 2023

Would you be a Tester that is fond of testing Backend Applications and API testing?

Should these words resonate with you, then we need you to join our dynamic team.

A position is available for a System Integration Tester

The candidate will be working on a product called the “CarData”: is a JAVA based application hosted in an AWS cloud environment.

Working Model:

  • Hybrid
  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Core Requirements:

  • API & Integration Testing (Postman, Insomnia or similar)
  • Back-end Testing using SQL (Postgres, MySQL, Oracle)
  • Regression Testing
  • Functional and User Acceptance Testing
  • Non-functional testing

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
  • 5 years minimum experience in implementing and maintaining test strategies and program level testing.
  • ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level (Required)
  • ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification (Advantageous)

Key Duties to be carried out:

  • Assist the team in delivering high quality software with minimal defects.
  • Assisting the operations team
  • Plan, construct, and execute tests.
  • Perform regression tests and create design steps from test cases.
  • Interpret automation results.
  • Load testing – Basic
  • Performance Testing – Basic
  • Design and maintain test cases and previously developed tests.
  • Test effort estimations
  • Report on test design and execution progress, defects status and resolution
  • Provide quality metrics advising of any quality related issues and risks.
  • Work with application and product owners to define the scope of testing and approach.

Hurry now and Apply

Desired Skills:

  • Backend
  • API
  • SQL
  • Postman

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *