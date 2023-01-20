Tester – Gauteng Menlyn

Would you be a Tester that is fond of testing Backend Applications and API testing?
Should these words resonate with you, then we need you to join our dynamic team.
A position is available for a System Integration Tester
The candidate will be working on a product called the “CarData”: is a JAVA based application hosted in an AWS cloud environment.
Working Model:
- Hybrid
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Core Requirements:
- API & Integration Testing (Postman, Insomnia or similar)
- Back-end Testing using SQL (Postgres, MySQL, Oracle)
- Regression Testing
- Functional and User Acceptance Testing
- Non-functional testing
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
- 5 years minimum experience in implementing and maintaining test strategies and program level testing.
- ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level (Required)
- ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification (Advantageous)
Key Duties to be carried out:
- Assist the team in delivering high quality software with minimal defects.
- Assisting the operations team
- Plan, construct, and execute tests.
- Perform regression tests and create design steps from test cases.
- Interpret automation results.
- Load testing – Basic
- Performance Testing – Basic
- Design and maintain test cases and previously developed tests.
- Test effort estimations
- Report on test design and execution progress, defects status and resolution
- Provide quality metrics advising of any quality related issues and risks.
- Work with application and product owners to define the scope of testing and approach.
Hurry now and Apply
