Tester – Gauteng Menlyn

Would you be a Tester that is fond of testing Backend Applications and API testing?

Should these words resonate with you, then we need you to join our dynamic team.

A position is available for a System Integration Tester

The candidate will be working on a product called the “CarData”: is a JAVA based application hosted in an AWS cloud environment.

Working Model:

Hybrid

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Core Requirements:

API & Integration Testing (Postman, Insomnia or similar)

Back-end Testing using SQL (Postgres, MySQL, Oracle)

Regression Testing

Functional and User Acceptance Testing

Non-functional testing

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree or Diploma in IT or similar

5 years minimum experience in implementing and maintaining test strategies and program level testing.

ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level (Required)

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification (Advantageous)

Key Duties to be carried out:

Assist the team in delivering high quality software with minimal defects.

Assisting the operations team

Plan, construct, and execute tests.

Perform regression tests and create design steps from test cases.

Interpret automation results.

Load testing – Basic

Performance Testing – Basic

Design and maintain test cases and previously developed tests.

Test effort estimations

Report on test design and execution progress, defects status and resolution

Provide quality metrics advising of any quality related issues and risks.

Work with application and product owners to define the scope of testing and approach.

Desired Skills:

Backend

API

SQL

Postman

