Web Developer at Village & Life – Western Cape Camps Bay

Village N Life is a leading Hospitality and Property management company based in beautiful Camps Bay.
Our Marketing team requires a Front and Back end Web Developer to join their dynamic team
Minimum requirements
- Solid practical knowledge of HTML/CSS/PHP coding
- At least 3 years in a Web Developer Role
- Hospitality experience a plus
Duties and skills
- Consistently create well-designed, tested code using the best practices for web development, including mobile and responsive site design
- Create website and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS/PHP practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services
- Create and maintain workflows with teams to provide visibility and to ensure workload balance for consistent visual designs
- Develop or validate testing schedules, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access content
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology
Key Responsibilities
- Meet regularly with business stakeholders and management to understand and refine business and functional requirements and determine project scopes and specifications
- Develop and maintain strategic operational systems, tools and processes, including participation in tactical and strategic development projects
- Ensure software stability via regression, support quality assurance, and perform unit and user-acceptance testing to identify bugs and ensure production operations run successfully
- Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest solutions to improve existing websites
- Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions and scaling of each design
- Perform regular file backups to local directories for recovery

Due to the high volume of applications, only candidates that meet the minimum requirements will be contacted.
