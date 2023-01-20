Web Developer at Village & Life – Western Cape Camps Bay

Village N Life is a leading Hospitality and Property management company based in beautiful Camps Bay. If you thrive in a company culture that focuses on growing their employees through amazing incentives and staff programs, this is the company for you.

Our Marketing team requires a Front and Back end Web Developer to join their dynamic team

Minimum requirements

Solid practical knowledge of HTML/CSS/PHP coding

At least 3 years in a Web Developer Role

Hospitality experience a plus

Duties and skills

Consistently create well-designed, tested code using the best practices for web development, including mobile and responsive site design

Create website and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS/PHP practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services

Create and maintain workflows with teams to provide visibility and to ensure workload balance for consistent visual designs

Develop or validate testing schedules, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access content

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology

Key Responsibilities

Meet regularly with business stakeholders and management to understand and refine business and functional requirements and determine project scopes and specifications

Develop and maintain strategic operational systems, tools and processes, including participation in tactical and strategic development projects

Ensure software stability via regression, support quality assurance, and perform unit and user-acceptance testing to identify bugs and ensure production operations run successfully

Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest solutions to improve existing websites

Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions and scaling of each design

Perform regular file backups to local directories for recovery

If this sounds like an exciting opportunity to you, we would like to hear from you.

Due to the high volume of applications, only candidates that meet the minimum requirements will be contacted. If you have not heard back from us in 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

PHP

CSS

HTML

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position