MS Server Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeks a strong technical and solutions-driven MS Server Support Engineer whose core role will be to provide Microsoft Server incident and service request support. You will also assist escalations from 1st & 2nd Line Support Engineers, do Preventative Maintenance and Backup & Antivirus Management. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, an IT tertiary qualification and be MCSE Certified. You will require 5+ years’ experience in a similar role with the ability to identify and articulate problems and solutions to the Technical team. You should have proficiency in Azure, M365, VMware, vSphere, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Citrix, Linux, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL, SCCM, Veeam, Backup Exec, N-Central, SCOM, PRTG, WhatsUp, SolarWinds, Nagios, Quest, McAfee, ESET, Symantec & Kaspersky.

DUTIES:

General Microsoft Server incident and service request support.

Assist with escalations from 1 st and 2 nd Line Support Engineers.

and 2 Line Support Engineers. Preventative maintenance (Patch Management).

Device Hardening and Vulnerability Management.

Backup Management.

Antivirus Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

MCSE Certified.

Tertiary IT qualification.

At least 5 + years’ experience supporting Microsoft Servers in a senior position.

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Ability to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the Technical team.

Self-managed.

Technologies include (but not limited to) –

Cloud Services: Azure & M365

Virtualisation: VMware vSphere, MS Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV

Citrix Virtualisation

Application Delivery Controllers: F5, Citrix, FortiADC

Operating Systems: All Microsoft & Linux

MS infrastructure: Active Directory, Exchange, SQL, SCCM

Backups: Veeam, Backup Exec

Monitoring: N-Central, SCOM, PRTG, WhatsUp, SolarWinds, Nagios, Quest

Antivirus: McAfee, ESET, Symantec, Kaspersky

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

